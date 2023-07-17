Rob Van Dam On Why He Would Not Be A Good Wrestling Trainer Or Agent

With over 33 years in the pro wrestling business, Rob Van Dam would seem to be an ideal person to serve as either a backstage producer or even a wrestling trainer. The only issue is he doesn't appear to be all that interested in either job.

On the latest episode of "1 Of A Kind," RVD talked about his experiences with agents, including one story about working with Terry Taylor in WWE. While he holds a high opinion of Taylor now, it's helped contribute to the fact that RVD doesn't seem too keen on holding the job himself.

"When I think of the agents, and I don't mean to insult any, but just from, subjective to my views being there, it was the kind of job that, to me, as talent, they looked kind of like stooges," RVD said. "And that's because they seemed afraid for their job and wanted to make the right calls, and hoping the matches they got assigned to were the better matches of the night, which is also subjective. They wanted to make Vince [McMahon] happy and wanted to be on the winning side of any debate. So I don't know if I would ... outside of that, it could be a real important job."

Being an agent doesn't appeal to the WWE Hall of Famer, however, it appears being a trainer appeals to him even less.

"I don't think I've got the patience to be a trainer," RVD said. "I could tell somebody one or two times, and then I said it, and I'm like, 'Dude, I told you not to do that. Why do you keep doing that? I'm done.' I'm banging my head on a wall. And I hurt people when I'm training them. So I don't know."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription