Trinity Fatu On Knockouts World Championship Match At Impact Slammiversary

As Impact Wrestling gears up for their biggest show of the summer, Trinity Fatu has an opportunity to add another world title to her resume. On Saturday, July 15, Fatu will challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Championship at Slammiversary.

Should Fatu defeat Purrazzo, it will mark the third world championship reign of Fatu's career, and the first since 2017, when she held the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship.

With her Knockouts Championship match on the horizon, the former WWE star shared her thoughts on the very real possibility of capturing the title. "[Winning] would be very surreal because I never even thought of competing anywhere outside WWE, ever, ever, ever," Fatu told the "New York Post." "But I also know that if I do win it is because of everything that brought me to the moment. I will know that I worked very hard to get here. It will be an honor to hold up that championship. I think I will carry it well."

Upon her arrival at Impact in late April, Fatu quickly set her sights on the title but also noted that she wanted to work her way up through the rankings of the Knockouts division first. After beating KiLynn King in her in-ring debut for Impact, Fatu moved her attention to Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans, whom she also defeated. Following her victory against Evans, Fatu formally called out "The Virtuosa" for a title match at Slammiversary.

While they two may be adversaries heading into Slammiversary, Purrazzo recently praised Fatu for her ability to not only elevate the Knockouts title scene, but the entire Knockouts division as well. With that in mind, the champion admitted that she would be okay with passing on the Knockouts Championship to Fatu on Saturday.