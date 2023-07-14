AEW Rampage Preview 7/14: Owen Hart Cup Women's Semifinal

AEW continues their tour of Canada as tonight's episode of "AEW Rampage" emanates from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. As the tour soon winds down, AEW has advertised a stacked lineup for "Rampage."

Following Ruby Soho's victory over Skye Blue in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, ROH Women's Champion Athena and former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Willow Nightingale will square off in the second, and final, semi-final match. The winner of that bout will then move on to face Soho in the finals, slated to take place on tomorrow's episode of "AEW Collision." After touring with NJPW, and various independent promotions, Lance Archer returns to AEW for the first time since April when he scored a win on "AEW Dark: Elevation." With Jake "The Snake" Roberts in his corner, Archer will take on Trent Beretta, marking their first-ever singles match against one another.

Naturally Limitless (Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes) will also be in action tonight as they look to take down Angelo Parker and Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Elsewhere on the card, Konosuke Takeshita is eager to keep his momentum rolling as he inches closer to a grueling AEW Blood & Guts match on next week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." The identity of his "Rampage" opponent has yet to be revealed. Finally, on the heels of their victory over The Elite last week, The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) are set to speak tonight, and fans will also hear from AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm following her successful title defense over Nightingale at Forbidden Door.