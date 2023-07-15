AEW's Matt Hardy Taken Aback By Jim Cornette's Mentality: 'Who Thinks Like That?'

Jim Cornette is one of the most controversial figures in wrestling, with his old-school beliefs about the sport often clashing with its modern reality. While many are quick to defend Jim and his opinions, Matt Hardy recently fired back against Cornette's conduct on Twitter before following up his sentiment on a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

Before addressing Cornette directly, the elder Hardy brother discussed his feelings about figures in wrestling holding grudges and consistently promoting negativity in recent years. "Life is too precious to waste your time on the petty stuff," Hardy began. He continued, "Life is too short to be negative. To hold some sort of a resentment or some sort of grudge or a vendetta against someone, I don't have time for any of that."

Hardy then directly spoke about Cornette from the perspective of someone who has had positive interactions with him in the past. "I always got along great with him and I had a great [deal of] respect for him," Hardy said. Hardy commended Cornette on his speaking talents before explaining how that respect went away saying, "Jim Cornette had the audacity to say, 'Because Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho were involved in the Stadium Stampede match I can no longer be their friends.'"

Matt took great offense to this statement from Cornette, noting, "Is this real life? Who says that? Who thinks like that?"