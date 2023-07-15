Seth Rollins 'Would Love' Cody Rhodes To Challenge For His WWE World Heavyweight Title

Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins competed against one another in one of WWE's top feuds of 2022. It was Cody Rhodes who came out on top in their feud, though Rollins won the reintroduced World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year while Cody has yet to win gold since his return to the company.

Cody, while being on the "WWE Raw" roster alongside Rollins, has expressed little interest in fighting for the World Heavyweight Title, with Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship still at the forefront of his mind. Rollins, however, welcomes a potential challenge from the second-generation wrestling star and looks forward to renewing their rivalry. "I would love for Cody Rhodes [to] come try to take it from me," the World Heavyweight Champion told USA Today in a recent interview. He added, "If he can survive Brock Lesnar, I would love for him to try to."

Rollins is, of course, referring to Rhodes' ongoing rivalry with Brock Lesnar, one that has occupied the AEW co-founder's attention since his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes and Lesnar are currently tied at 1-1, with a third and final match tiebreaker being teased for WWE SummerSlam next month.

Seth, who went 0-3 in his series of singles matches against Rhodes, assured that a potential fourth match with Cody would go the other way. "I'm better than I've ever been; he don't stand a chance," Rollins teased.

For now, the World Heavyweight Champion is embroiled in a feud against The Judgment Day, namely Finn Balor, who he foiled at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 earlier this month.