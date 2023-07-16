Toni Storm Survives Taya Valkyrie, Retains AEW Women's Title On Battle Of The Belts

On the seventh "AEW Battle of the Belts" special, Toni Storm retained the AEW Women's World Championship against Taya Valkyrie. Unfortunately, a satellite interruption obscured the broadcast of the match's finish. Later in the show, a replay of the match's final moments was shown featuring Ruby Soho interfering in the bout to aid Storm in picking up the win.

Earlier in the evening on "AEW Collision," Soho lost in her matchup against Willow Nightingale. The match was the finals of the women's side of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and saw Soho lose in the tournament's finals for the second consecutive year. The men's side of the tournament also concluded on "Collision," with "Absolute" Ricky Starks beating CM Punk to win the final match of the tournament.

Storm's match at "Battle of the Belts" marked her third defense of the title during her second run with the championship. She previously held the AEW Women's Championship from September of 2022 into November of 2022, during which time she successfully defended the title three times.