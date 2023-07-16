Jon Moxley Wins Gold Medal At Recent Mixed Grappling Tournament

Jon Moxley's continued success isn't limited to the squared circle, with the former AEW World Champion picking up a gold medal at a recent mixed grappling tournament. The 37-year-old has remained a consistent fixture on AEW television in recent months, but has also been competing in Japan and on the independent scene, proving himself to be quite the workhorse in the pro wrestling industry.

But in further proof of his tremendous ability, Moxley claimed victory at the NAGA Cincinnati Grappling Championship in Cincinnati on July 15th, taking out the Men's No-Gi / Beginner / 225 – 249.9 (Superheavyweight) / Master (30+) division, defeating Chris Sailor via points, as first reported by Fightful. NAGA is the world's largest mixed grappling tournament circuit, with athletes competing all over the United States across a wide array of weight classes and experience levels.

Moxley's wife and AEW interviewer Renee Paquette posted a photo on social media on Saturday, with the gold medal firmly in the grasp of their young daughter, Nora and confirming her husband's success at the recent tournament in the process.

Moxley will join his fellow Blackpool Combat Club members (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Konosuke Takeshita) and the returning PAC on the July 19th episode of "AEW Dynamite", with a blockbuster Blood and Guts cage match against the The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, The Young Bucks and Adam Page) scheduled for the highly-anticipated show in Boston, Massachusetts.