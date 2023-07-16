Spoilers From 7/15 ROH Tapings

Wrestling fans in Calgary had plenty of action to enjoy this weekend as AEW taped three shows on Saturday night. In addition to "AEW Collision" and "AEW Battle of the Belts VI," the promotion hosted tapings for "ROH on HonorClub," which featured stars such as Athena, Josh Woods, and others.

According to PWInsider, ROH Women's World Champion Athena continued her dominant run with a victory over Nikita in a Proving Grounds match. The victory wasn't enough for Athena, however, as she proceeded to keep beating her opponent after the match.

Of course, Athena will have to keep her eye on "Legit" Leyla Hirsch, who returned to action earlier month this following a 14-month hiatus. She continued her momentum on the latest episode of ROH's weekly show, picking up a victory over Nicole Matthews. If this run continues, it will only be a matter of time until she states her claim for a title shot.

Elsewhere, the beef between The Dark Order and Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson continued to intensify on the show. After Vincent and Dutch picked up a victory over The Boys, Evil Uno made an appearance and confronted Grayson, teasing a possible showdown between the former tag partners at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Uno's appearance also stopped Grayson from delivering a beatdown on one of the Boys.

Finally, Josh Woods beat James Stone in a Pure Rules match and The Kingdom overcame The Workhorsemen, The Bollywood Boyz, and Action Andretti and Darius Martin in a fatal four-way tag team bout.