Daniel Garcia Set To Challenge For ROH Pure Title At Death Before Dishonor

While Ring of Honor fans wait to find out the identities of the challengers for ROH's World and Television Championships, one title match has finally been made official for Death Before Dishonor.

During a late-night press conference, the company announced that ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata will put his title on the line against Daniel Garcia at ROH Death Before Dishonor on Friday, July 21. ROH owner Tony Khan later chimed in to mention that Garcia scored a pinfall on Shibata during a tag team match on the June 21 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Earlier today, the Chairman of the #ROH Board of Directors @TonyKhan, announced that the ROH Pure Championship will be on the line at #ROHDBD Death Before Dishonor THIS FRIDAY with Champion @K_Shibata2022 facing challenger @garciawrestling LIVE on PPV at @CUREArena in Trenton, NJ pic.twitter.com/GSXPWQQeUn — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 16, 2023

Since defeating Wheeler Yuta to win the title at Supercard of Honor, Shibata has racked up three successful title defenses. After retaining the ROH Pure Championship against Christopher Daniels in April, Shibata then beat Lee Moriarty and Alex Coughlin. Shibata now pivots his attention Garcia, a former ROH Pure Champion, as the two embark on their first singles match against each other.

Outside of their tag team bout last month, Garcia and Shibata were also part of a four-way match for the AEW International Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which also involved Zack Sabre Jr. and the reigning champion Orange Cassidy. Despite the odds being stacked in the challengers' favor, Cassidy pulled out the victory to retain his title.

As of this writing, Shibata vs. Garcia stands as the only Death Before Dishonor match in which both competitors are known. Depending on the outcome of the Championship Eliminator Tournament finals, ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his title against either Dalton Castle or Shane Taylor at Death Before Dishonor. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli was originally slated to defend his title against Mark Briscoe at the event, but Briscoe was forced to pull out due to a knee injury.