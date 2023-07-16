Sgt. Slaughter Doesn't Understand Not Being Invited To The Undertaker's HOF Induction

In the 1980s and 1990s, Sgt. Slaughter was a pivotal member of the WWF, both on-screen and behind the scenes. While his on-screen role in the company is quite well-known, the vital role he says he played backstage throughout the 1990s is far less recognized. The former WWF Champion spoke to Sportskeeda (transcribed here by wrestlingnews.co) about his creative influence in the 1990s and why his absence from The Undertaker's 2022 Hall of Fame induction frustrates him.

"I found Mark Calaway in a box of tapes," Slaughter explained, "As a lot of people know, my back was hurt. I had to go work in the office... I had all these tapes and boxes and envelopes and pictures and letters from wannabe wrestlers and managers and valets and announcers."

Slaughter continued, recalling that he pitched bringing The Undertaker into WWE to Vince McMahon. "I said to Vince, 'You gotta see this guy,'" Slaughter noted, "[Vince] said, 'Well, I've never heard of him, so bring him in.'"

From there, Mark Calaway became one of the biggest stars in wrestling history, celebrating 30 years of dominance within the WWE before his retirement. For Slaughter, however, the fact that he gets little credit for finding Calaway and suggesting him to Vince rubs him the wrong way. "Guess who he didn't invite to his Hall of Fame? Me, Sgt Slaughter, the guy that found him," the 2004 WWE Hall of Famer lamented, "Can you imagine not being invited? I should have been in the front row."

Slaughter concluded that, while he should be thanked immensely for giving the world of wrestling The Undertaker, it ultimately felt disrespectful to not be invited to the 2022 ceremony. "That was a slap in the face right there," Slaughter finished, "I really don't understand it."