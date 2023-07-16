Eddie Kingston Wants Match With NJPW Star At All In Or All Out

Eddie Kingston is living his dream right now. Not only is he competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a promotion he has revered since he was a teenager, but he currently holds the STRONG Openweight Championship. And now he's even competing in the annual G1 Climax tournament, a competition that has showcased many of his idols. But after he faced his latest opponent, he indicated that wanted to bring that match back to his home company and run it back in AEW.

Following their match during the second night of tournament action, Eddie Kingston spoke to NJPW World about Shingo Takagi. The champion shared that he was nervous to face the Los Ingobernables de Japón member despite playing it cool. And his slight hesitation was certainly warranted as "The Dragon" dished out some serious damage to a surgically-repaired Kingston. In the end, "The Mad King" admitted that he was lucky to emerge as the victor. But hoping to ensure that there is a next time, Kingston called out his boss to book a rematch at one of the massive AEW events coming up this summer.

"I'm not gonna talk a lot of trash or try to sell tickets," he said. Kingston continued stating, "This is a sport, so I'm gonna treat it like a sport. Thank you for the fight and I hope we do it again. I'm praying. Tony Khan, I put you on the spot, me and Shingo, [at] All In or All Out, ... Give us time. Me and Shingo will show the world Strong Style [and] King's Road combined."

All In London at Wembley Stadium on August 27 and All Out in Chicago's United Center on September 3 will be AEW's biggest shows of the year. With the cards still coming together, ring time will be a precious commodity at these events. But with Kingston's championship status and Khan's love of the Forbidden Door, it seems like it would be hard to resist adding a match with Takagi to either massive broadcast.