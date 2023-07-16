Bianca Belair Reveals She Has One Special Couple-Oriented Goal

WWE It couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford spoke with USA Today about their goals. Ford revealed that he does want to have a singles run sometime in his career because ever since he was a kid his goal has been to be a WWE Champion, though his main focus at the moment is for him and Angelo Dawkins to win the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

Belair, during the interview, couldn't have agreed more with Ford because of her couple-oriented goal of being champions at the same time. Belair was looking to become the WWE Women's Champion again last Friday on "WWE SmackDown," but the match ended with a DQ and Asuka retaining the title.

"The Empress of Tomorrow" ended Belair's over 400 days streak as champion on May 27 at the Night of Champions premium live event. Belair is also a former holder of the WWE Women's World Championship — then known as the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Her reign was from April 2021 to August 2021, and it was the first time that Belair had won a WWE Women's Title.

Since Ford has yet to do a real singles turn in WWE, his title wins are the "NXT," "Raw," and "SmackDown" tag team titles. The Street Profits last held tag team gold on the January 8, 2021 episode of "SmackDown," where when they lost to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The last time they stepped in the ring on WWE TV was the June 23 episode of "SmackDown," where they lost to Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson).

After first meeting at the WWE Performance Center, Belair and Ford have been married since June 23, 2018. They also have a reality TV show from Hulu that is currently in the works.