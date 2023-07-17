Bayley Reportedly Injured In A WWE House Show Match In Salisbury, Maryland

WWE Superstar Bayley appeared to have suffered a knee injury during Sunday night's WWE non-televised live event in Salisbury, Maryland, according to a report from PWInsider. The match was between her, Charlotte Flair, and WWE Women's Champion Asuka and when Bayley went for a clothesline, her knee gave out.

The match was said to have been "halted" after the incident and Bayley was assisted to the backstage area by WWE officials. PWInsider also noted that they were told by WWE sources that it wasn't a "worked spot" and it was a "legitimate situation." Bayley has had issues with her knee in the past. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion suffered a torn ACL in July 2021 and didn't make her return until July 30, 2022, at SummerSlam.

Bayley did give an update on her injury via Twitter. The "WWE SmackDown" star shared a photo of her knee bandaged and the caption, "I'll be alright, thanks, everyone."

At the moment, Bayley's stable, Damage CTRL, is already down one person. Dakota Kai suffered a torn ACL during a match on the May 12 edition of "SmackDown," when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against her and Bayley. Kai underwent surgery a few weeks after. Her injury happened in the same match that Morgan injured her shoulder and the team had to subsequently relinquish the titles. Morgan and Rodriguez have since regained the titles and are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They have held the titles since defeating Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on July 1 at Money in the Bank.