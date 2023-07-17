Madison Rayne Says She Injured Herself In Her Last ROH Match And Talks About Returning

Madison Rayne has said that her absence from AEW and ROH television is because of an injury she sustained a few months ago.

In her recent appearance at the East Coast Autograph Auctions virtual signing (via "Fightful"), the former Impact Wrestling star stated that a broken foot has kept her on the sidelines since April.

"My most recent Ring of Honor match, fun fact about this photo, this was moments before I broke my foot, which is why I've been out of commission for the last three months. But fingers crossed, I'll be back in the ring soon," said the ROH star.

Rayne said that she's hopeful of being cleared for action soon and revealed that she has been coaching and is involved in many ways behind-the-scenes in AEW. She is eager to get back in the ring and be a part of AEW's upcoming All In show, which will be held at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The 37-year-old joined AEW last year and was initially roped in to be a coach in the promotion, but later laced up her wrestling boots once again. Her last match in the promotion came in April when she faced and lost a singles match against Robyn Renegade in an ROH Honor Club show.