The Cavinder Twins Discuss What It Takes To Be In WWE And Tease Another Appearance

College athletes and Tik Tok personalities Haley and Hanna Cavinder are set to return to WWE soon.

The Cavinder twins, who previously appeared on "WWE NXT," have teased another appearance on WWE television soon, which they revealed during their conversation with "USA Today."

"We have another event we're going to soon, so we're super excited about it. Yeah, stay tuned," said Hanna Cavinder. Although she didn't reveal which "NXT" show they would feature on, there's a possibility that it could be at the NXT: The Great American Bash show, which will be held on July 30.

In the same interview, Haley said that she and her twin sister have been training hard at the WWE Performance Center. She stated that she was surprised by the physicality and the work that budding stars have to put in at the Performance Center. The twins made their WWE debut last month when they joined Chase U to celebrate Thea Hail's battle royal win, which guaranteed Hail a shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who played basketball for the University of Miami, signed a NIL deal with WWE back in December 2021. A recent report revealed that the duo haven't signed a contract with WWE yet, despite their appearance on "NXT," and have only signed the NIL deal. The twins are a part of the first batch of WWE's NIL or Next In Line program, which began in 2021.