Cavinder Twins Reportedly Not Under WWE Talent Contract Despite NXT Cameo

After teasing a possible debut on this week's "WWE NXT," Haley and Hanna Cavinder did, in fact, make an appearance on the show. The two sisters and college basketball stars joined the celebration of Thea Hail following her battle royal victory on the latest "NXT," with the sisters picking Hail up and rejoicing about her status as the number one contender for the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship. However, despite their appearance, Dave Meltzer stated on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that the two women are not under a talent contract with WWE, only their existing NIL deal.

Meltzer then discussed how the company views the sisters, stating that they have high hopes for the Cavinder Twins despite the fact that the two have yet to begin training. However, Meltzer made sure to note that there are things the sisters have working to their benefit when it comes to a potential WWE career.

"Look, Logan Paul did real well with this, but a lot of celebrities might think it's easier than it is," Meltzer continued. "So who knows? I mean, they may end up being great. They're better actual athletes than almost all the women there. They do have that going for them. They're bigger stars in the real world than every single woman there, so they've got that going for them. ... Them being on TV tell you that they must be pretty serious, and they did give up their final year of college basketball for this — or theoretically for this. It's interesting."

The Cavinder Twins were part of WWE's inaugural class of NIL college athletes, signing the deal back in 2021. The term "NIL" has a dual meaning, standing for both "next in line" as well as "name, image, and likeness." The program offers select college athletes the opportunity to train at the WWE Performance Center, receive media training, and more.