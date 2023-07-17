Rey Fenix Thanks AAA While Announcing Departure From Lucha Libre Promotion

AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana came and went over the weekend, with a number of AEW talent in prominent spots, including Penta El Zero Miedo, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Rush, and Kenny Omega, who lost in the main event to El Hijo del Vikingo. One who wasn't there, however, was Rey Fenix, who was not around to help his brother, Penta, fight off Marshall and Solo, ultimately leading to his defeat in the ambulance match.

But as it turns out, Fenix won't be around to help Penta with any other future battles in AAA either. In a Monday Instagram post, Fenix announced that he was departing the promotion, vacating the AAA Latin American and AAA World Cruiserweight Championships in the process.

"Thanks to all the fans of Lucha Libre AAA," Fenix said. "This is not goodbye, but see you soon."

Fenix further elaborated on his decision to leave in an accompanying video, stating that his work in AEW — which he referred to as "international commitments" — had prevented him from working more with AAA and defending his titles, both of which he won at TripleMania XXX: Tijuana one year ago. Fenix put over both belts and thanked AAA and the Roldan family for providing him opportunities, indicating his departure from the promotion was amicable.

This is the second time Fenix has left AAA; he had previously departed the promotion on unkind terms in 2016, eventually returning in 2018. AAA has yet to announce plans for the future direction of either now-vacant championship.