Update On Kenny Omega's Future With AAA After Triplemania: Tijuana

This past weekend, Kenny Omega returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide to face El Hijo Del Vikingo at TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana. The AEW star was unsuccessful in his bid to reclaim the AAA Mega Championship from his opponent, and it's currently unknown if the bout was his last one for the Mexican promotion.

According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," Omega chose to compete at the event to make up for missing it through injury last year. Omega was forced to vacate the AAA Mega Championship as a result. However, the AEW star was under no obligation to compete at this year's pay-per-view, and it remains to be seen if he'll return to AAA down the line.

Of course, one of the biggest talking points coming out of TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana is Don Callis being attacked by a fan during a post-show angle between Omega and Konosuke Takeshita. Callis and Takeshita were there to progress their ongoing feud with Omega; however, the former was legitimately attacked and injured while the security team tried to break up the staged brawl between Omega and Takeshita.

The "Wrestling Observer Radio" update claims that Callis did get legitimately hurt, but he's expected to make a full recovery and be present for the Blood & Guts match on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." The cage match will see Omega, Kota Ibushi, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks face Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagonoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Takeshita.

Omega wasn't the only AEW star who was present for this year's TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana. QT Marshall defeated Pentagon Jr. in an Ambulance Match and Rush teamed up with L.A. Park to take on Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown.