Saraya: WWE Medical Staff Said 'Book Was Closed' On Neck Injury, Refused To Examine

It was only a year ago when Saraya, then retired following a neck injury, found herself at a crossroads as a free agent after her WWE contract expired. Now, Saraya not only finds herself wrestling again, but a prominent member of AEW's women's division – part of The Outcasts with Ruby Soho and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

But in an interview with "Inside The Ropes," Saraya revealed that she could've gone down a different path if WWE would had taken a look at her neck to see if she had healed enough. But that was never something the promotion seriously considered.

"At WWE, I asked to see my neck a few times, and the medical said that the book was closed on that, and they weren't gonna keep checking on it, which was really disappointing," Saraya said. "So if I wanted to check on my neck, it would have to come out of my own pocket. Her name was Stacy — that was her who said that, by the way. So it wasn't anything to do with like Hunter or anything, it was just that medical department, which I thought was a little unfair, but it's okay."

Ultimately, things worked out well for Saraya following a phone call from AEW owner Tony Khan, who offered her a job and the freedom to do whatever she wanted, including pursuing an in-ring comeback. Still, Saraya admitted she's taken this comeback slow, in order to preserve herself as a competitor long-term.

"I was like 'I'm smarter this time,'" Saraya said. "I have to be smarter. I'm starting my thirties here and I just want to work smarter, not harder, you know what I mean?"

