Becky Lynch Will Get Trish Stratus Tattoo If She Loses Match On Upcoming WWE Raw

A high-stakes match between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark is set for next week's "WWE Raw." As per stipulation, if Lynch loses, she would be forced to get a tattoo of Trish Stratus. If she wins, Lynch gets her much-anticipated rematch against Stratus, presumably at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

The unique stipulation bout was set up on last night's "WWE Raw" where The Miz — during a segment of "Miz TV" — reminded Lynch of her recent losing woes, questioning if "The Man" had lost a step. The question annoyed Lynch to the point where she started throwing around chairs and threatened to beat up the A-Lister and his "tiny balls." At this point, Stratus and her protégé, Stark, would confront Lynch and explain why they had no intention of continuing their rivalry, pointing out how Stratus had already defeated Lynch at Night of Champions back in May. Ultimately, Stratus would accept Lynch's challenge for a rematch, but not without a caveat.

"I'm gonna need you to tattoo 'Thank you, Trish' across your chest," Stratus told Lynch, as she laid out the stipulation for next week's match.

"Done," Lynch responded without any hesitation.

The segment went off the air with Lynch nailing both Stratus and Stark with punches and standing tall, much to the delight of fans at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE has confirmed the Lynch vs. Stark match for next week's show, which would also feature the return of Logan Paul, a face-to-face confrontation between GUNTHER and Drew McIntyre, and a whole lot more.

Later in the night, Lynch appeared on "Raw Talk" and seemed nervous at the possibility of losing next week's match.

"Maybe if I lose next week, I deserve to wear that shame — publicly — on my skin, for the rest of my life, as my first and only tattoo," Lynch said.