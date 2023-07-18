WWE NXT Preview 7/18: Wes Lee Vs. Dominik Mysterio, Tony D'Angelo Segment, More

This week's "WWE NXT" will kick off at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network, and it looks set to be an action-packed show. Per WWE, the main event will feature a main roster Superstar taking on one of the development brand's hottest champions. Meanwhile, The Family will be present to celebrate their boss' newfound freedom.

Wes Lee has been enjoying a historic reign since winning the "NXT" North American Championship at Halloween Havoc 2022. The Superstar has accumulated the most successful defenses in the title's history, but on tonight's episode, he'll defend the gold against Judgment Day's "Dirty Dom," aka Dominik Mysterio. The heel faction caused chaos on last week's edition of "NXT," but will they help Mysterio walk away with his first singles championship later on?

On last week's "NXT," Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo beat Joe Coffey to win Tony D'Angelo's freedom. Furthermore, the victory means that The Family has earned a shot at Gallus' "NXT" Tag Team Championships. The Mafioso stable has plenty to celebrate, which is why D'Angelo is hosting a "Homecoming" party on tonight's episode. It remains to be seen what D'Angelo has planned, but Gallus will most certainly interrupt the proceedings.

On the tag team front, Dragon Lee will team up with Nathan Frazer to take on Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. Elsewhere, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price will make their in-ring "NXT" debuts against Scrypts and Axiom.

Following her recent loss against Tiffany Stratton, Thea Hail will seek to regain her momentum against Elektra Lopez in singles action on tonight's show. Finally, Kiana James and Gigi Dolin will square off in what's sure to be an intense match-up. James recently dumped paint on Dolin, and the latter will be looking for payback when they step into the squared circle.