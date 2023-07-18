Vickie Guerrero's Deal With AEW Reportedly Up

Vickie Guerrero's two-year run with All Elite Wrestling has come to an end. According to Fightful Select, Guerrero is no longer with the company with her contract expiring. She had not been on the road with AEW for months, staying home since February when she was asked to do so.

Back in February, AEW and Guerrero had agreed to part ways when her contract expired this month, and it was said then that it was an amicable exit. During her time in AEW, she primarily functioned as the manager for Nyla Rose, while also taking on Marina Shafir as a client toward the tail end of her stretch in the company.

Guerrero hinted that she might be on the way out at the start of the year as it was. During an episode of "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show," she hinted she might be on her way out if she and Ariane Andrews — formerly known as Cameron in WWE – were not paired together on screen in AEW. That partnership never happened.

However, in April, Guerrero found her family at the forefront of wrestling news. Her daughter, Sherilyn, publicly claimed her stepfather sexually assaulted her on a cruise ship, and she was abandoned by her mother. Guerrero weighed in via Instagram post — that has since been deleted — about her relationship with her daughter.