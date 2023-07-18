Jake Roberts Talks Hitting DDT For The First Time In Years For Southern Honor Wrestling

It's been a pretty big week for WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts. First, Roberts returned to AEW programming this past weekend, accompanying Lance Archer on both "Rampage" and "Battle of the Belts," where he hit a clothesline on Trent Beretta and nearly delivered a DDT to AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, before being stopped by Archer.

Despite that failed attempt, Roberts still got in a DDT, hitting his famous finisher during a recent appearance for the independent promotion Southern Honor Wrestling. On the latest episode of "The Snake Pit" podcast, Roberts discussed his first DDT in a hot minute, revealing that it wasn't something he had planned on doing, but that he had no problem pulling off the move, even years after his in-ring peak.

"I'm not dead yet," Roberts said. "I can still do things if I want to. It was one of those spur-of-the-moment things, you know? I just decided I wanted to do it, 'cause I knew I could. But it's been so long, you know? Just having fun, doing a buddy of mine a favor down at SHW [Southern Honor Wrestling]."

The discussion then led to the $64,000 question regarding when exactly was the last time Roberts had hit the DDT. And he was forced to admit that it had been such a long time since he last hit the move that he popularized, that he couldn't quite pin down when he last did it.

"It's been several years," Roberts said. "I can't really remember."

