Why Bully Ray Says WWE Universe Is 9/10 Emotionally Invested In Babyface Cody Rhodes

"Cody is becoming so beloved that I would have loved it if a fan would have jumped the rail last night trying to protect Cody," Ray said, later insinuating it to be a staged spot. "Anybody who is willing to risk going to jail, getting taken down, getting beat up by trying to save a beloved babyface is one thing. A fan jumping a rail to try to save Cody in his hometown from Brock Lesnar shows that a fan is willing to put his life on the line against Brock."

During Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Rhodes was on the receiving end of a brutal assault from "The Beast" Brock Lesnar, whom he had previously challenged to a SummerSlam match. If done "right," Ray says he would've liked to see the imagery of a fan rushing to Rhodes' aid, followed by an "unlikely hero," such as commentator Corey Graves, escorting the fan out of the arena.

"I just think it takes it one step further, showing that a fan is willing to risk themselves in Cody's best interest, Ray said.

