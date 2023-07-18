Why Bully Ray Says WWE Universe Is 9/10 Emotionally Invested In Babyface Cody Rhodes
While Cody Rhodes remains one of WWE's most beloved and profitable superstars, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has an idea that he believes could elevate "The American Nightmare" to a level even higher than the one he's at right now.
On "Busted Open," Ray discussed the emotional investment between Rhodes and the WWE Universe, and according to his calculations, Rhodes currently stands at a rating of 9.0 of out 10 in that department. Rhodes continues to build his kingdom, he also continues to build favor with the WWE Universe, specifically with his entrance to the ring, which typically includes him handing off a weight belt to a young fan in the audience. With the increased potential to interact with Rhodes, Ray thinks families are more inclined to purchase tickets to WWE events.
There is one additional tactic, though, that Ray feels could raise the fans' emotional investment in Rhodes even more.
Taking It To The Next Level?
"Cody is becoming so beloved that I would have loved it if a fan would have jumped the rail last night trying to protect Cody," Ray said, later insinuating it to be a staged spot. "Anybody who is willing to risk going to jail, getting taken down, getting beat up by trying to save a beloved babyface is one thing. A fan jumping a rail to try to save Cody in his hometown from Brock Lesnar shows that a fan is willing to put his life on the line against Brock."
During Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Rhodes was on the receiving end of a brutal assault from "The Beast" Brock Lesnar, whom he had previously challenged to a SummerSlam match. If done "right," Ray says he would've liked to see the imagery of a fan rushing to Rhodes' aid, followed by an "unlikely hero," such as commentator Corey Graves, escorting the fan out of the arena.
"I just think it takes it one step further, showing that a fan is willing to risk themselves in Cody's best interest, Ray said.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.