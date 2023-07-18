Seth Rollins Doesn't Want Logan Paul Near World Title Despite Paul Earning His Respect

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had some praise for his former enemy, Logan Paul. Rollins was a guest on Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive," and while he praised the social media star, he didn't hold back on his thoughts about if he would ever defend his title against Paul in the future.

"I have to be honest with you, I was a bit skeptical about your venture into WWE," Rollins admitted. "The hard work that you put forth leading into WrestleMania and the effort that you, you, and KSI really put forth during the contest itself, there's a level of respect that comes with that. You know, there's a level of respect when you get in there and tango with anybody in WrestleMania on a stage like that, there's a level of respect that, so, I'm with you. We'll put it behind us. We'll be professional here and just don't come anywhere near the World Heavyweight Title."

Paul replied by saying that he couldn't make any promises since he just extended his contract with WWE. Rollins and Paul's little rivalry started after Paul eliminated Rollins from the 2023 men's Royal Rumble. Paul later cost Rollins the chance to win the WWE United States Championship from Austin Theory at Elimination Chamber. The two went on to WrestleMania 39, where Rollins got his revenge and won the match.

Rollins has been the World Heavyweight Champion since May 27 at Night of Champions when he defeated A.J. Styles in the final of the tournament for the title.

