Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Gloat Over WWE NXT North American Title Win

Terms such as "Dom Dom" and "Dirty Dom" remain top trends on social media as fans continue to debate Dominik Mysterio's North American Championship win on last night's "WWE NXT." After the show, Mysterio and Rhea Ripley appeared for a backstage interview, through which "Mami" declared that Mysterio's first-ever singles title in WWE was the start of greater things.

"You're talking to greatness here," Ripley said of Mysterio. "You're talking to my Latino Heat, 'Dirty Dom' himself. He's already surpassed his father, that deadbeat dad, and he's just gonna keep growing and growing, and he's gonna take over this business. Because he's part of the Judgment Day, and the Judgment Day, we run all of the WWE."

Meanwhile, Mysterio — despite being a "WWE Raw" superstar — hinted at the possibility of switching over to the "NXT" brand going forward after extending his winning streak to 2-0 on WWE's developmental brand.

"Thank you, Mami," Mysterio said. "You're definitely correct about all that, and now that I can actually speak and not get interrupted by a bunch of deadbeats and has-beens, I am the new NXT North American Champion, and now that I think about it, I'm 2-0 here in NXT. Your boy 'Dirty Dom' is undefeated, and with the Judgment Day and Mami by my side, it looks like it's gonna stay that way."

EXCLUSIVE: With Mami by his side, @DomMysterio35 feels unstoppable and is ready to dominate every aspect of NXT. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WgWRE919lG — WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2023

With the victory over Wes Lee, Mysterio possibly set up an upcoming title defense against Mustafa Ali, who had earlier earned the right to challenge for the "NXT" North American Championship at the upcoming Great American Bash. In fact, Ali reacted to Mysterio's victory by tweeting out "Im gonna beat his ass" earlier on Tuesday. WWE has yet to confirm the Mysterio vs. Ali bout, and whether Lee — who held the title for a record 270 days — will get a rematch in the near future.