WWE Star Cody Rhodes Ponders Destiny While Assessing Wrestling Career

Since his return to WWE at Wrestlemania 38, Cody Rhodes has often spoken of "finishing the story" as the driving force behind his current run in the company. He recently invoked the legendary "Hard Times" promo made famous by his father in reference to what he plans to have in store for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. But could this return journey ultimately be driven by something far greater than the story Dusty couldn't finish or overcoming "The Beast" to stay on that championship path?

On "Busted Open," Rhodes pondered that the way things have played out the last few years have made him think that the road from his WWE exit, through the indies, to All In, AEW, all the way up to his return, and to present day could very well have just been written in the stars all the while.

"I'm not somebody who really believes in destiny," he explained, "but we've got this really odd case for a destiny story."

Still, Rhodes, whose documentary, "American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes" debuts on Peacock July 31, admits that he didn't have any of this in mind as far back as when he was taking part in "Being the Elite" or establishing himself on the independent circuit. Instead, he was building his own name.

"When I was doing 'The Exorcism of Cody Rhodes' on BTE, I definitely wasn't thinking Wrestlemania 39," Rhodes explained. "The biggest and most profitable Wrestlemania of all time against [Roman Reigns] ... I wasn't thinking that."