WWE Star Cody Rhodes Ponders Destiny While Assessing Wrestling Career
Since his return to WWE at Wrestlemania 38, Cody Rhodes has often spoken of "finishing the story" as the driving force behind his current run in the company. He recently invoked the legendary "Hard Times" promo made famous by his father in reference to what he plans to have in store for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. But could this return journey ultimately be driven by something far greater than the story Dusty couldn't finish or overcoming "The Beast" to stay on that championship path?
On "Busted Open," Rhodes pondered that the way things have played out the last few years have made him think that the road from his WWE exit, through the indies, to All In, AEW, all the way up to his return, and to present day could very well have just been written in the stars all the while.
"I'm not somebody who really believes in destiny," he explained, "but we've got this really odd case for a destiny story."
Still, Rhodes, whose documentary, "American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes" debuts on Peacock July 31, admits that he didn't have any of this in mind as far back as when he was taking part in "Being the Elite" or establishing himself on the independent circuit. Instead, he was building his own name.
"When I was doing 'The Exorcism of Cody Rhodes' on BTE, I definitely wasn't thinking Wrestlemania 39," Rhodes explained. "The biggest and most profitable Wrestlemania of all time against [Roman Reigns] ... I wasn't thinking that."
Championship opportunities in store?
But the twists and turns on Rhodes' road back to WWE – and his successes and even failures since – certainly seem to have lined up nicely for "The American Nightmare." With a win over Lesnar at SummerSlam, it stands to reason that he'd be in line for another shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, though World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently expressed a desire for Rhodes to challenge him instead.
With those opportunities lying in front of Rhodes, something seems to have been guiding his path and he isn't ruling out a sort of mystical orchestration that would be hard for most to explain.
"The more I've gotten used to being back at WWE, the more I've settled in," Rhodes said. "It can't be a coincidence, right? There's gotta be somebody out there, some ultimate booker who's pulling the string who's not Vince, not Hunter, not Dusty, not any of those bookers."
With legions of fans behind him, no matter who has helped carve the path both behind and in front of him, Rhodes appreciates the masses that are along for the ride.
"A lot of people want to see the story finish and that's the greatest honor to have them all on board even after having dropped the ball once. You gotta look at that and not take it for granted."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.