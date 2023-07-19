Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Discuss The Perils Of Cody Rhodes As WWE's Top Babyface

Despite losing in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes remains a central part of WWE programming. On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer said Rhodes is "being groomed as the top babyface." However, Dreamer also believes that Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are making their own cases for dethroning Roman Reigns, which makes the idea of Cody being the top babyface not as cut and dried. And then there's the "John Cena effect" to worry about — Dreamer is concerned that if the crowd knows that Cody is going to be the chosen face of the company, they could turn on him before he ever gets a chance to defeat Reigns, much like Cena before him, not to mention Reigns himself.

Assuming Rhodes is in line to be the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Dreamer suggests that Damian Priest should cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase and immediately take the title from Cody. But his co-host, fellow ECW legend Bully Ray, disagrees.

"I think enough has been taken from the fans," Bully Ray countered. "I believe they had too much taken away from them [at WrestleMania 39]." The WWE Hall of Famer thinks that an eventual win at WrestleMania 40 over Reigns will mean more because of the loss, but asking fans to wait a full year is risky, which is why Bully is worried that Priest immediately robbing Rhodes via the briefcase would lead to a "revolt."

"They say Rome wasn't built in a day," Bully continued. "I think Cody is the Rome that Vince McMahon is looking for, and he's building Rome, brick-by-brick, fan-by-fan." Bully said Cody is doing things his way, but he worries that WWE is forcing Cody down fans' throats, especially with his upcoming documentary. At that point it was Dreamer's turn to disagree.

"I'm a Cody guy since day one," he said.