Matt Hardy Discusses Relationship With AEW's Private Party, Young Bucks, & Gunns

There's little doubt Matt Hardy will go down as one of the greatest tag team wrestlers in history, but his placement on the card in AEW is no longer about his own personal success. Along with his enigmatic younger brother Jeff, the pair have won championships with WWE, TNA, and Ring of Honor throughout their 30-year in-ring careers. But they're now giving back to the next generation of performers in AEW.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Matt Hardy reminisced about working against Austin and Colten Gunn – the sons of WWE Hall of Famer, Billy – and how his desire to help the younger stars in AEW is fuelling him to continue working.

"I remember the Gunns as kids from when they were the ages of my own children," Hardy said. "Now we're wrestling them. How crazy is that? I love giving back. When we were younger, I remember that being much bigger of an issue with the older talent. Myself and Jeff, we promised we'd never be those guys. It's part of the responsibility to give younger guys a rub. Father Time holds back for no one. As you get older, things change, but you have to make the most of it.

"Without people giving back, the business withers away. Someone made the older talent. Then comes the time to make someone new. The business has definitely gotten a lot more selfless over the past 30 years."