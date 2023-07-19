Iron Sheik's Death Certificate Reveals He Died From Cardiac Arrest

The Iron Sheik passed away on June 7, leaving behind a WWE Hall of Fame career and a plethora of memories.

TMZ is now reporting that according to his death certificate, the former WWF Champion died a natural death of heart failure, the conclusion of his battles with congestive heart failure and hypertension before his passing.

Initially, an amateur wrestler and bodyguard for Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Sheik (born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) fled his native Iran in the early 1970s, initially wrestling for Verne Gagne's American Wrestling Association. He joined what was then the World Wrestling Federation just before the dawn of the 1980s. A prominent figure in the company, Sheik held the WWF Championship as well as the WWF Tag Team Championship during his time in the company. Sheik later joined World Championship Wrestling in the early 1990s, before finally returning to WWF as Col. Mustafa, managing American turncoat Sgt. Slaughter during his divisive WWF Championship run.

Sheik officially retired from wrestling in 2010, after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. Sheik became something of a meme figure thanks to the Twitter account run by his managers that was known for its profanity-laden tirades against Hulk Hogan.

Many wrestlers memorialized Sheik after his passing, with MVP saying that he believed Sheik was the most memorable heel in the history of WWE. Fellow Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair shared a quote that Sheik once shared with him: "If I had your hair, I would be with Elizabeth Taylor!"