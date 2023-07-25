Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Compare WWE's Second-Generation Wrestlers To Their Parents

"WWE Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio shocked the "WWE NXT" Universe when he dropped by the Performance Center and defeated Wes Lee for the North American Championship. The youngest member of The Judgment Day did get by with a little help from his friends, but he and Lee delivered a match worthy of the main event slot.

Now that he's captured his first singles title, is "Dirty Dom" on the path to greatness like his Hall of Famer father, Rey Mysterio? Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer recently explored the idea on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio."

The two ECW legends questioned whether Dominik can become a bigger star in professional wrestling than Rey. Despite the difficulty of the question, Dreamer remained hopeful about the possibility. "I hope Dom can," he said. "We watched Dom grow up on television. He has been a great surprise. If he continues this path — Rey is on the Mt. Rushmore of every masked wrestler. That's a hard, hard prediction."

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer looked at other multi-generational stars in WWE and whether they have surpassed their iconic fathers. Ray said that beating Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 40 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is the only way Cody Rhodes can be "bigger than Dusty."

Then, he went on to state that Ric Flair is absolutely a bigger star than his daughter, Charlotte Flair. Although, "The Innovator of Violence" was quick to point out that "The Nature Boy" would vehemently disagree.

Eventually, they agreed that each comparison could really go either way. But as far as Dominik, he's "a heat-seeking missile" potentially well on his way to being a serious contender in this conversation about multi-generational talent in WWE.