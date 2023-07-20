Kenny Omega Suggests Kota Ibushi Will Return Following AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts

Kota Ibushi successfully made his AEW debut this week as the Golden Elite defeated the Blackpool Combat Club inside Blood & Guts, but following the show there was no 'All Elite' graphic on social media, leading to question marks about his future with the company. However, Kenny Omega may have shed some light on the "Golden Ace's" AEW status during a post-show promo. Omega took to the microphone to address the match, their rivals, and his future as a wrestler for the live audience. This was shared online by "@PatsFanBE" as Omega made it clear Ibushi's time with the company isn't over, even if nothing has been made official at this stage.

"One thing I do expect is that I will see Ibushi again here in an AEW ring and as long as I am an active performer in professional wrestling, I'm gonna go wherever these guys go," Omega said about The Young Bucks.

A few closing remarks from Kenny Omega after #AEWBloodAndGuts pic.twitter.com/VELzKvgI01 — Tim (@PatsFanBE) July 20, 2023

Of course, his final statement will raise eyebrows about The Elite's AEW future, considering their contracts with the company are coming to an end later this year and there has reportedly been no movement on negotiations. However, when it comes to Ibushi it seems that another appearance could be in the cards. He and Omega have a long history together as the Golden Lovers tag team in NJPW, but it isn't clear whether that will be the focus moving forward, or when Ibushi will be back. Elsewhere in his promo, Omega admitted that he respects the Blackpool Combat Club, while he put over Ibushi for traveling over 24 hours to be part of the match.