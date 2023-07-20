Jack Perry's New AEW Entrance Theme Is More Than 200 Years Old

Jack Perry cemented his recent heel turn on "AEW Dynamite" this week by sticking true to his word and defeating HOOK to win the FTW Championship, all to the chorus of his new entrance music, which was created over 200 years ago. Perry had promised that fans wouldn't hear his old song again, and while his entrance did initially start with "Tarzan Boy" by Baltimora, that ended up cutting off as a clip of him effectively burying his past self was shown as he put his boots in the dirt. When Perry appeared again it was with a brand new look and music, as you can see below, opting for something more classical. Perry made his appearance to Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, which was composed in 1808.

Ask, and you shall receive – 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry gets his shot at HOOK's FTW Title in your opening match! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#FTWChampionship@730hook | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/fmOYz9lkmw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 20, 2023

The music certainly brings a different tone to Perry's overall appearance, with the party atmosphere of his old song now being eliminated and the focus being primarily on him. The fact that his "Jungle Boy" nickname was also not used showcases that the older version of Perry that he has been displaying since he joined the company is officially over. The grander music works alongside his new personality, and it certainly brought him plenty of heat as he made his way to the ring last night.

Perry won his first-ever singles title in AEW by defeating HOOK in the match, however, he did cheat several times throughout the encounter to make it happen. Eventually, it would be a shot to the head with the title that took HOOK down, kickstarting Perry's run as champion.