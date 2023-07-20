Chelsea Green Discusses Her Journey To Becoming WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

After years of running back and forth with WWE, Chelsea Green's tenacity was finally rewarded on Monday night when she and Sonya Deville were crowned as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. As Green attests though, the path to secure them was not an easy one.

On "Busted Open," Green shared her reaction to winning a championship in WWE, the company for which Green had always dreamed of working. While her title win didn't produce any emotional tears, it did provide a sense of vindication for Green.

"I more so was standing there [after the match] thinking, 'Yeah, of course, I did it, of course, I did it,'" Green explained. "I've been working at this for nine years. I have been fired from WWE numerous times, before you guys even knew I was fired, I was fired. I have been kicked off of WWE property so many times during 'Tough Enough,' during tryouts, all sorts of things. I deserve this, okay? I deserve this championship and not only that, I went and made a name for myself outside of WWE and I became someone that was undeniable to them. That wasn't just me sitting in my pool."