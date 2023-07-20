Chelsea Green Discusses Her Journey To Becoming WWE Women's Tag Team Champion
After years of running back and forth with WWE, Chelsea Green's tenacity was finally rewarded on Monday night when she and Sonya Deville were crowned as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. As Green attests though, the path to secure them was not an easy one.
On "Busted Open," Green shared her reaction to winning a championship in WWE, the company for which Green had always dreamed of working. While her title win didn't produce any emotional tears, it did provide a sense of vindication for Green.
"I more so was standing there [after the match] thinking, 'Yeah, of course, I did it, of course, I did it,'" Green explained. "I've been working at this for nine years. I have been fired from WWE numerous times, before you guys even knew I was fired, I was fired. I have been kicked off of WWE property so many times during 'Tough Enough,' during tryouts, all sorts of things. I deserve this, okay? I deserve this championship and not only that, I went and made a name for myself outside of WWE and I became someone that was undeniable to them. That wasn't just me sitting in my pool."
Fighting For Her Dreams
Diving deeper into her journey, Green discussed the various challenges she encountered, which began when she was dismissed and then later brought back for season six of "WWE Tough Enough."
"I got kicked out of the tryout. I didn't even make 'Tough Enough.' I got kicked out of the tryout and then I got brought back," Green said. "I got kicked off the show when I thought, 'This was it, I was winning.' And then everyone [from that season] got signed except me. I had two more tryouts after that. My last tryout, they tried to tell me that they did not need me to have a tryout. They knew what I could do, and there wasn't a fit for me. And I said, 'You don't know what I could do because if you knew what I could do, you would hire me.' And then they gave me the last tryout and they signed me [in 2018]."
Upon signing with WWE, Green reported to the promotion's developmental brand of "NXT." Unfortunately, Green was met with more obstacles as she sustained two wrist injuries. After the latter injury derailed her "SmackDown" debut, Green was sidelined and eventually released by WWE in April 2021. She bounced back with notable runs in GCW, Impact Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance, and eventually, WWE offered her another contract.
