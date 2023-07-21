Rhea Ripley On Her 'Favorite Thing To Do Together With Dominik Mysterio'

Rhea Ripley has said a whole lot without saying much.

On Thursday, WWE released a video of the Women's World Champion answering a bunch of fan questions. When asked to disclose "her favorite thing to do together with Dominik Mysterio," Ripley provided an answer that seemed to send her followers into a tailspin.

"I think you already know that," she said while winking and laughing. Ripley would follow it up with a censored and bleeped-out word that sounded a whole lot like the F-word.

While the nature of Ripley and Mysterio's on-screen relationship has been left to the imagination, Mysterio referring to Ripley as his "Mami" at every given opportunity, and Ripley tattooing the words "Dirty Dom" to her face, could be viewed as telltale signs of WWE presenting the Judgment Day stars as kayfabe lovers. This would also explain why Buddy Matthews — Ripley's real-life boyfriend — has jokingly threatened to beat up Mysterio for growing closer to his girlfriend. In fact, the term "Buddy Matthews" began trending on Twitter on Thursday, as fans discussed the brewing kayfabe romance of Mysterio and Ripley, and how it could be affecting the AEW star.

Ripley and Mysterio have been paired up since the latter turned on his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, to join the Judgment Day at last year's Clash at the Castle. Subsequently, the duo began invading Rey's home on special occasions and holidays, with WWE shooting videos to further the storyline of Dominik betraying his father. Ultimately, the father vs. son would take place at WrestleMania 39, with Rey prevailing victorious.

Mysterio — the newly-crowned "NXT" North American Champion — is expected to appear on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE NXT" going forward, according to PWInsider, as WWE plans to feature the Judgment Day faction across its programming. Meanwhile, Ripley will reportedly defend her Women's World Championship at SummerSlam, against Raquel Rodriguez, whom she has feuded with in recent weeks.