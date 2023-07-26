Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher On Differences Between Wrestling In NJPW & On AEW TV

Australian wrestler Kyle Fletcher, 24, got his headstart in the wrestling business in the United Kingdom indie circuit before ultimately taking his talents to NJPW. After spending nearly three years in the Japanese promotion — as part of the Will Ospreay-led United Empire — Fletcher and his Aussie Open tag team partner, Mark Davis, recently landed contracts with AEW, becoming permanent fixtures in AEW's tag team division.

In a recent interview with "AEW Unrestricted," Fletcher broke down the differences between working in NJPW and AEW, admitting that being on nationally-televised shows such as "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" has forced him to up his game as a performer. "TV wrestling is such a different feel and vibe," Fletcher began. "Obviously, the stress of it all — it's still something I find myself adjusting to, as opposed to wrestling for New Japan where it's much more like, 'Do your stuff and have fun.' It's an adjustment."

Fletcher proceeded to argue that Aussie Open and Ospreay "hung" in the AEW World Trios Championship tourney matches they wrestled in 2022, which marked their first exposure being on AEW TV while still under contract with NJPW. The Aussie added that the matches gave casual, non-NJPW fans a glimpse into their talents, preparing them for their inevitable move to the United States. "We're getting the hang of it," Fletcher said. "Other than that, we're getting there!"

In recent months, Fletcher has been forced to compete in singles action on shows such as "AEW Dynamite" and "ROH Honor Club" due to the injury suffered by his Aussie Open partner, Davis, ahead of NJPW's Resurgence event back in May. As a result of the injury, Aussie Open relinquished their IWGP and Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships, bringing an end to their dominant run on the "NJPW Strong" brand.