AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Draws Specific ECW Comparison From Tommy Dreamer

All Elite Wrestling's recent Blood & Guts match featured the Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club, plus Pac and Konosuke Takeshita, taking on The Golden Elite, featuring Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, Nick and Matt Jackson, and a debuting Kota Ibushi. According to one ECW veteran, the violent match reminded them of the classic hardcore promotion. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer explained what element of Blood & Guts brought him back to the days of ECW.

"[With] Paul [Heyman in ECW], we used to exhaust the fans," Dreamer said. "We used to make it feel like, 'Oh my God, I just saw the greatest thing ever, and I have to come back.' Last night, I got that same feeling from watching that show. It was this whole, 'I need to be there, this was off the charts' [feeling]. I had time to breathe during commercial breaks like, 'Wow, what did I just see?' Until the next thing that happened." From there, Dreamer continued with his praise for the match, and the episode of "AEW Dynamite" as a whole.

"I liked [this show] from the open to the close," Dreamer continued. "It had me hooked. I would've gladly paid to be in that audience, because I [would've] felt I'd got my money's worth."

Both teams put up a fight, but this year's Blood & Guts came to a close with The Golden Elite as victors. Though the camera missed it due to a production snafu, Jon Moxley surrendered the match, watching helplessly handcuffed to the ropes as Page and Matt Jackson mercilessly choked Yuta with a chain. Over the course of the match, there were memorable spots featuring thumbtacks, tables, a bed of nails, broken glass, a fork, and more.