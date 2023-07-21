Athena Discusses The Possibility Of Main Eventing ROH Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena may be calling herself the "forever champ," but Willow Nightingale is looking to end Athena's reign tonight at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Appearing on "WrestlingNewsCo," Athena spoke about the possibility of herself and Nightingale wrestling in the main event of tonight's pay-per-view, but confirmed that nothing was set in stone as of recording.

"Between me and Willow, we're ... really, really wanting that main event spot," Athena said. "We don't know if we've got it yet. But that's something that we both feel like we've earned and we deserve, and we have the fans behind us and we're just very eager to show the world what we can do and show that women wrestling on a pedestal can deliver."

Athena later said that wrestling in the main event of a pay-per-view is something she's been waiting to cross off her bucket list. The ROH Women's World Champion was quite confident that she and Nightingale would be able to deliver if given the opportunity to main event.

Tonight's match will be the third between Athena and Nightingale. The two first faced off in a show-stealing bout on the second episode of "ROH on HonorClub" earlier this year, with Athena coming out on top after nearly 15 minutes. Last week on "AEW Rampage," Athena and Nightingale squared off once again in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with Nightingale walking away victorious this time around.

Nightingale went on to win the tournament on last week's "AEW Collision," meaning she has the momentum heading into tonight's bout. However, Athena has shown that she'll do whatever it takes to hold onto her championship, which is why she's currently the longest-reigning champion in the title's brief history.