Some Of WWE's Recently Trademarked Names Reportedly Identified

Earlier this week, WWE trademarked five names to be used by new talent, with two of the names being connected to WWE Performance Center recruits. Now it seems several more of the identities behind these names have been revealed by a new report from PWInsider. The name Kiyah Saint will belong to Clemson University graduate Harleigh White, while Chukwusom Enemwechi of Eastern Michigan University will compete as Tyriek Igwe.

It was previously revealed via social media that Enemwechi's fellow Eastern Michigan University alum Franki Strefling will work as Izzi Dame, while Rickssen Opont of Thomas Aquinas College will be known as Tyson "The Brick" DuPont. The name Trey Bearhill has yet to be publicly associated with any PC recruits.

Dame is set to make her televised debut on today's episode of "NXT Level Up," where she'll face Dani Palmer. With these other recruits being assigned new names, it shouldn't come as a surprise if fans start to see any of these performers pop up on "NXT Level Up" soon.

Though not related to any of the names trademarked over the last week, two new faces did make their debut on "WWE NXT" this week: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. The two both signed with WWE last year, and have received video packages hyping their debut ahead of Tuesday's match. Nima and Price defeated SCRYPTS and Axiom in under three minutes to win their debut.