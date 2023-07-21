ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli Hypes Death Before Dishonor Match Against Pac

Just two days removed from a vicious Blood and Guts match on AEW television, ROH World Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli is set to defend his title against PAC at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view Friday night. Castagnoli recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about the match and the history between himself and PAC.

"I have something to prove. PAC has something to prove. We haven't wrestled in almost 10 years, and I'm excited to meet him in the ring one more time," Castagnoli said. The title defense was set up after PAC deserted the BCC during the match on "AEW Dynamite." Castagnoli and his fellow stablemates, alongside Konosuke Takeshita and PAC, lost the match to The Golden Elite.

"He calls himself 'the bastard PAC,' so maybe it's my fault for trusting him," Castagnoli admitted. "This is my chance to teach him a lesson." Reportedly, the initial plan for Castagnoli's Death Before Dishonor title defense was for the champion to face long-term rival Eddie Kingston. Plans then changed when Kingston was recruited for the NJPW G1 Climax event. It also seemed as though Mark Briscoe would face off against Castagnoli when he called out the champion on an episode of ROH. Briscoe, however, suffered a knee injury, and it is unknown when he will return to action.