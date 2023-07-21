Athena Vs. Willow Nightingale Reportedly Set To Main Event ROH Death Before Dishonor

Reigning Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena has been extremely vocal about her desire to main event tonight's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, and it looks like the Fallen Goddess is getting her wish. Pro Wrestling Insider's Mike Johnson is reporting that Athena's title defense against Willow Nightingale is currently set to close the broadcast.

If it takes place, this would be the first time the women's division main-events a Tony Khan-led PPV since he launched AEW in 2019, though the two women are no strangers to the position in other contexts — their critically acclaimed championship match was the main event of the second-ever episode of "ROH on HonorClub" back in March, with Athena emerging victorious, and Nightingale got that win back earlier this month, defeating Athena in the semifinals of the women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which main-evented "AEW Rampage." The rubber match between the two is certainly a main-event worthy contest, though it should be noted that the planned Ring of Honor World Championship match was derailed when challenger Mark Briscoe suffered an injury. This news also comes two days after "AEW Dynamite" featured a grand total of 66 seconds of women's wrestling in its two-hour duration.