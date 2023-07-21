Dominik Mysterio Defeats Butch, Retains NXT North American Title On WWE SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio has wasted no time after his first taste of singles gold, successfully defending his newly-won "NXT" North American Title on Friday night's edition of "WWE SmackDown" in Orlando, Florida. After a controversial victory over Wes Lee on the July 18th episode of "WWE NXT", which included plenty of assistance from his fellow Judgment Day members, Mysterio would be talked into a bout with Butch on "SmackDown", with Shawn Michaels giving the go-ahead for the title match.

In the early stages of the bout, Butch gained the advantage and worked over Mysterio's arms, hands and fingers in trademark style, but Rhea Ripley interfered, handing her partner a steel chain. Ridge Holland would then make his way down to ringside to take the chain away from Mysterio, allowing Butch to gain a near fall. After the commercial break, Mysterio took control as injured Pretty Deadly star Elton Prince was wheeled out by Kit Wilson to distract Holland and Butch following last week's unfortunate incident, ultimately leading to the champion scoring the pin and escaping with his title after a fair share of shenanigans.

The Judgment Day have become a prominent fixture on Tuesday nights recently, with Finn Balor becoming embroiled in a rivalry with "NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Throughout the night, a host of stars from "NXT" — including the aforementioned Hayes and former North American champion Lee — would appear on the "SmackDown" telecast, with the show emanating live from the home city of the yellow brand.