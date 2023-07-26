Booker T Says WWE Star Is Currently Doing Their Best Work Since Joining Promotion

The Judgment Day have been thriving as of late with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio both holding championships while Damian Priest is in possession of the Money In The Bank briefcase. However, it is de facto leader Finn Balor that Booker T has been most impressed with from the moment he became involved with the group.

"Finn has been doing his best work since coming to the WWE, since joining The Judgment Day," Booker T said on "The Hall Of Fame" podcast. He added, "I'm talking about The Demon and all that other stuff that he did before joining Judgment Day — this is the best version of Finn Balor that we've seen in the WWE."

Balor has showcased his qualities as a top-level heel throughout this period, particularly during his feud against Edge. The Irishman brought far more aggression and violence than he had before, which was clear during their I Quit match, and the blood that he battled through during their Hell In A Cell encounter. That is something he is continuing to bring to the ring during his current feud against Rollins, who he will face at SummerSlam for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

"A light switch went off — that's what happened. The light switch went off, he figured it out, and this is the main result," he said. Booker T added, "I know what I'm talking about when it comes to stuff like this, and I saw when Edge went out, ... a door just opened for someone and it was just who was going to slip in there and take advantage of it."

