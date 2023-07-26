Baron Corbin Talks Choosing To Go To WWE NXT, Praises HBK's 'Unbelievable Mind'

WWE star Baron Corbin has discussed his decision to move back to "WWE NXT" from the main roster.

During his recent appearance on the "After The Bell" podcast, Corbin said that returning to the brand was his decision, and doesn't believe that it was a downgrade.

"I saw that [NXT] as a place where I could make some changes in myself and my career and that was the plan going in, and I think it's been a successful execution of that plan," said Corbin.

He explained Shawn Michaels' influence on his current character in "NXT" and how "The Heartbreak Kid" has given him the freedom to explore and develop it.

"He [Michaels] is letting me do me in a sense, and then sculpting what I bring to him versus handing me, 'Hey, this is what we're doing, this is where you're going, this is who we want you to be,'" Corbin explained. "He's going, 'Hey, man, you've been around the block. What do you want to do? Where do you want to take this? What can we do for you, in a sense of, creative outlet and opportunities.' He's let me kind of take the ball and run with it."

He also reserved special praise for "NXT" head writer Johnny Russo, who he says is "unbelievable" at his job and was responsible for his vignettes on "NXT." The former men's Money in the Bank winner said it was nostalgic for him to return to "NXT" and thought that he would never return to the brand.

Corbin stated that he could have stayed on the main roster if he wanted, but his desire to move was to give his career a restart. Since returning to "NXT," he has faced Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov, and "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes, winning the first two matches, but losing to Hayes.