Backstage News On Location Of WWE WrestleMania In 2025

A likely location for WrestleMania 41 has been reported, and "The Showcase of the Immortals" could be coming to a city in the United States for the first time.

Fightful Select reports Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, has been "heavily discussed" within WWE as a possible "and even likely" location for WrestleMania in 2025. City planners reportedly leaked the information to local media outlets back in April and WWE official confirmed to Fightful Select that Minneapolis was on the list of cities of interest months ago. WWE officials said the company had heard the stadium was getting "more aggressive" in drawing events not related to football. U.S. Bank Stadium is a domed facility.

Back in April, following WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, Patrick Kessler, a special contributor out of WCCO-TV, the CBS affiliate in Minneapolis, tweeted that sources told him the city would be a finalist city for WrestleMania 41. While it would be the first WrestleMania held in the city, previous live events like SummerSlam and most recently, TLC in 2019, have been held in Minneapolis.

WrestleMania 40 will be held on April 6 and 7, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tickets for the event go on sale on August 18.