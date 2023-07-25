Seth Rollins Makes SummerSlam Promise To WWE Fans After Raw Goes Off The Air

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins got a tad emotional while addressing fans in Tampa Bay, Florida after Monday's "WWE Raw" went off the airwaves. Rollins began his speech by apologizing to the audience for suffering a beatdown at the hands of The Judgment Day in the closing moments of this week's red brand show.

"This city is special to me, this is where I got my start in WWE," Rollins said, referring to his time in WWE's old farm system of FCW. "So [when] I came back here tonight, I wanted it to be a special night — Finn Balor and The Judgment Day ruined that."

Rollins proceeded to make a promise to fans at the Amalie Center, who rained in the boos when reminded of Judgment Day's vicious attack. "I promise you, SummerSlam is going to be a different story. I'm gonna go out there and beat his [Balor's] ass, I'm gonna defend the World Heavyweight title, and I'm gonna do it for me, but I'm gonna do it for every single one of you — that supported me all the way back in the FCW days and still supports me here tonight. Tampa, we love you! Sing me song, sing it in the streets!"

Earlier in the night, after yet another WWE contract signing segment ended with the champion flipping a table, Judgment Day ganged up Rollins, much to the displeasure of fans in Tampa Bay. First, Damian Priest hit Rollins with a Razor's Edge, following which Dominik Mysterio nailed "The Visionary" with a Frog Splash. This was followed by Balor finishing off Rollins with a Coup de Grace and declaring that "it was over for Rollins" at SummerSlam, where the two men will renew their rivalry in a high-stakes title bout.

There could be more to Rollins' speech than meets the eye. Last week, Rollins revealed on "Impaulsive" that he's been dealing with a few stress fractures in the back, and that he's been delaying undergoing surgery since 2019. Almost instantly, fans on social media began speculating about Rollins possibly dropping the title to Balor at SummerSlam, in order to take some time off to heal from his injuries.