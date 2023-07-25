WWE RAW 7/24/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It's beyond hilarious that Cody Rhodes found a way to make this feud with Brock Lesnar about Cody's dad, but credit where credit is due: He did find a way. And actually, this is the first time in a while that a Cody Rhodes promo did something for us. We've been pretty vocal lately that this third match in the Rhodes/Lesnar series doesn't really need a story beyond "they're 1-1 against each other," and thus it was difficult for Cody to sustain his usual narrative style, which utilizes a ton of in-ring promos and is much easier to pull off when your opponent shows up every week to react to what you're saying. Lesnar hasn't really reacted to anything Cody is saying, he just appears once in a while to attempt some beatings. But despite (a) the lack of a need for a typical talk-first Rhodes rivalry and (b) Lesnar's infrequent participation, Cody finally got this dog to hunt a little bit this week.

To be clear, Cody invoking the image of Dusty Rhodes yet again by saying Lesnar's actions didn't impress Cody's mom, because Cody's mom used to watch all kinds of horrible things happen to Dusty, was funnier than it was anything else. But the destination mattered more than the journey in this case — Cody ran through Lesnar's laundry list of accomplishments, but then used the story of his mom's reaction to say that the thing Cody wants most of all is to embarrass Lesnar, to knock him off his pedestal. This isn't just "things got more personal," this is Cody laying out a fairly specific goal. Beating Lesnar isn't enough — at least, that's our takeaway from this promo. Cody wants Brock to feel like all his accolades don't matter, because in the end he still got his ass kicked by the son of the son of a plumber. We're not saying it's much, but it's something.

We've got one more "Raw" left until SummerSlam, and we know Lesnar will be part of it. It will be truly bizarre if WWE doesn't add some kind of stipulation to this match next week.