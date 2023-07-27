AEW's QT Marshall Talks Relationship With Cody Rhodes & Impact On His Career

QT Marshall was never supposed to be in his current position. That's how the AEW star frames it when speaking about his role with the company, at the very least. Appearing on "Talk is Jericho," Marshall discussed why he credits Cody Rhodes with helping him in his AEW career.

"I'm not somebody that should be where I am," Marshall said. "When I started, I was Cody Rhodes' assistant, making less than minimum wage, really, because it was only supposed to be once a week and all this stuff. So I was like, 'Alright, well, I don't want this for myself, right?' At the end of the day, I want to be whatever I can be."

Marshall credits Rhodes, along with a family member, with giving him advice that helped move his career forward. According to Marshall, the best piece of advice Rhodes told the then-assistant was that because everything they do out there as performers is "a lie," you shouldn't bring that "lie" backstage.

"It sucks not having him at work with us," Marshall continued. "Because, of course, he's one of my best friends — he's the closest thing to a brother besides my actual brother. But, at the end of the day, we still talk every day, and he still gives me great advice. And to see what he's been able to do is incredible."