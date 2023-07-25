AEW's Brandon Cutler Explains His Absence From The Elite Vs. BCC Feud

It looks as though the feud between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club has come to an end following last week's Blood & Guts match, with the two groups shaking hands after a hard-fought confrontation in the cage. However, there were two performers who were no longer a part of the feud by the end: Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. During a recent appearance on "Comedy Store Wrestling," Cutler revealed why that was the case.

"In all honesty, that was an idea I had for that angle," Cutler said regarding BCC members Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli brutally beating down himself and Nakazawa, effectively writing them out of the storyline. Cutler explained that he knew they were building toward a five-on-five match-up for Blood & Guts, and found himself and Nakazawa often watching awkwardly as their friends get beat down.

"I was always standing outside of the ring with a camera, and I [was] like, 'Should I get hit, or should I fight at all, or should I just stand there and record this?'" Cutler continued. "After a couple of those, I was like, 'Yeah, maybe me and [Nakazawa] should get taken out for this angle,' and so I threw that idea out there to the wind to everybody."

Cutler pitched the idea that the BCC would assault himself and Nakazawa just as they previously had "Hangman" Adam Page and Don Callis. In addition to adding further fuel to the flames between the two groups, it would also serve as a way to explain why Cutler and Nakazawa can't help their friends.

Both sides agreed, and from there, everyone involved started brainstorming ideas on what Moxley and Castagnoli could do to Cutler and Nakazawa. In the end, the Elite members put up a fight but got stomped out, marking their last television appearance to date.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Comedy Store Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.