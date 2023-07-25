Why Booker T Would Love To See Jey Uso Defeat Roman Reigns At WWE SummerSlam

It's official: Roman Reigns will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and his status as Tribal Chief, on the line at WWE SummerSlam against his cousin, Jey Uso, with many hoping Uso walks away victorious. Speaking on his "The Hall of Fame" podcast, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T explained exactly why he'd like to see Uso come out on top next month.

"It's a great story for Jey to try to [become] the Head of the Table," Booker said. "It's a great time to do it. ... It puts Jey in a great position to solidify himself as maybe the next guy. You never know." Booker then discussed how he would feel upon seeing Uso win the big one.

"If Jey did it — you know me, man. I'm going to be proud," Booker continued. "I'd be like, 'Wow, man, he did it, man. He stayed the course. He went out there and cashed in. They believed in him, and he didn't let them down. He went out there and performed.' That's what I'm loving about watching the Usos — both of them — go out there and do their thing. I'm serious. Those guys — I'm proud of both of those guys for what they've achieved and what they've accomplished in WWE."

Last week on "WWE SmackDown," Jey Uso confronted Reigns, along with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Ground rules for their SummerSlam bout were laid out, with Uso hitting Sikoa with a superkick to end the show.