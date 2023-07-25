Why Booker T Would Love To See Jey Uso Defeat Roman Reigns At WWE SummerSlam
It's official: Roman Reigns will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and his status as Tribal Chief, on the line at WWE SummerSlam against his cousin, Jey Uso, with many hoping Uso walks away victorious. Speaking on his "The Hall of Fame" podcast, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T explained exactly why he'd like to see Uso come out on top next month.
"It's a great story for Jey to try to [become] the Head of the Table," Booker said. "It's a great time to do it. ... It puts Jey in a great position to solidify himself as maybe the next guy. You never know." Booker then discussed how he would feel upon seeing Uso win the big one.
"If Jey did it — you know me, man. I'm going to be proud," Booker continued. "I'd be like, 'Wow, man, he did it, man. He stayed the course. He went out there and cashed in. They believed in him, and he didn't let them down. He went out there and performed.' That's what I'm loving about watching the Usos — both of them — go out there and do their thing. I'm serious. Those guys — I'm proud of both of those guys for what they've achieved and what they've accomplished in WWE."
Last week on "WWE SmackDown," Jey Uso confronted Reigns, along with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Ground rules for their SummerSlam bout were laid out, with Uso hitting Sikoa with a superkick to end the show.
Uso Under Pressure
Booker also discussed Uso's ability to withstand the pressure associated with his new position on the roster. From Booker's point of view, Uso is in the middle of something very special.
"The angle is just part of it. You've got to be able to handle it," Booker stated. "You've got to be able to carry it. If you can't carry it, the angle — it could kill you. I mean, you could find yourself wondering, 'Man, why did they put me in this position?' But to be able to find yourself in that position and then step up to that level, to where the fans can look at you in that perspective — that right there is special. It really is."
According to Booker, winning the adoration of today's fans often requires jumping through hoops and hoping for the best results. While Booker can't pinpoint exactly how Uso has won the fans over, the WWE Hall of Famer says whatever it is he's doing, he's clearly figured out a winning formula.
SummerSlam is set to take place on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. In addition to Reigns vs. Uso, the show will feature Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes facing off for the third time, a Triple Threat between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship, and much more.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.